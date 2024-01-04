5-year-old boy seen running in traffic in north Harris County

Harris County authorities responded to north Houston after reports of a 5-year-old running in the street.

According to Constable Mark Herman, they received a call about a welfare check in the 4900 block of Spring Cypress Road after a caller said there was a 5-year-old boy in boxers running in the street facing traffic.

Officials said the child appeared to be nonverbal.

The Precinct 4 Constable's Office later reported they located the child's babysitter and were trying to reach his parents.

No other information has been released at this time.