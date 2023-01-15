Authorities are piecing together what led up to a deadly shooting overnight Sunday in northwest Harris County, where a total of five people were shot, one of whom died.

It happened around 1:30 a.m. when deputies were called to Lounge 33 in the 5100 block of W FM 1960 Rd. and Cypress Creek Pkwy.

Initial details are a vehicle pulled up to the lounge, it's unclear how many, but people inside got out and opened fire.

More than 50 shots were fired, we're told, and several types of shell casings were found at the scene.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a total of five people were hit by gunfire, one of whom was dead at from their injuries. It's unclear how severe the other victim's injuries are.

Their identities have not been released, as of this writing, but were said to be three women, and two men.

Deputies do not have much information on the suspected shooter(s) but investigators with the HCSO Homicide Division are canvassing the area for anything they can find that might help them lead to an arrest.