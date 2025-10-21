5 charged in undercover solicitation of a minor operation

article

The Brief Five men have been arrested and charged in Harris County for unlawful solicitation of a minor following an undercover sting operation. Undercover officers posed as juveniles online to arrange meetings with the adult suspects. Two of the arrested men, Franklin Umanzor-Salamanca and Arturo Chino, are reportedly wanted by ICE officials.



Law enforcement in Harris County say they have arrested and charged five men with unlawful solicitation of a minor recently. Two of the men are reportedly wanted by ICE officials.

Undercover Operation

The backstory:

According to officials with Harris County Constable Pct. 4, undercover police officers posed as juveniles online to identify, locate and apprehend adults who were willing to travel and meet children for the purpose of performing sexual activities with them.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

When the suspects showed up to the agreed location, they were arrested by undercover constable investigators.

James Patrick Lewis, 41, was booked into the Harris County Jail and his bond is set at $80,000.

Adam Jeffry Davis, 33, was booked into the Harris County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

Nicholas Jimenez, 28, is being held on a $50,000 bond at the Harris County Jail.

Franklin Umanzor-Salamanca, 42, is booked into the Harris County Jail and is being held on an $80,000 bond.

Arturo Chino, 33, was booked into the Harris County Jail with a $50,000 bond.

Umanzor-Salamanca and Chino were both wanted by ICE officials, deputies say.

What they're saying:

"My office maintains a firm stance against those who prey on our children. I will continue to provide resources to my detectives to identify, locate, and arrest those who victimize our most vulnerable citizens," said Constable Mark Herman in a news release.