5.3M earthquake, 3.6M aftershock reported in Western Texas
article
MIDLAND, Texas - A moderate earthquake occurred in Western Texas on Friday afternoon.
According to the USGS, the 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 5:30 p.m. and was located 12 ½ miles north-northwest of Midland.
A meteorologist at a local station in Midland reported this was the fourth-strongest quake ever recorded in the state of Texas.
According to the USGS, a 3.6 magnitude aftershock was reported a few minutes after the initial earthquake.
Currently, there are no reports of injuries.