5.3M earthquake, 3.6M aftershock reported in Western Texas

Texas
MIDLAND, Texas - A moderate earthquake occurred in Western Texas on Friday afternoon. 

According to the USGS, the 5.3 magnitude earthquake occurred around 5:30 p.m. and was located 12 ½ miles north-northwest of Midland. 

A meteorologist at a local station in Midland reported this was the fourth-strongest quake ever recorded in the state of Texas. 

According to the USGS, a 3.6 magnitude aftershock was reported a few minutes after the initial earthquake. 

Currently, there are no reports of injuries. 