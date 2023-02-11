49-year-old man charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter, ran into forklift killing 2 people

The man driving the truck that ran into a forklift in southwest Houston, killing two people, has been charged.

Delbery Humprey Perkins, 49, was charged with two counts of Intoxication Manslaughter. Officials say on Thursday around 6:40 p.m., Delbery Humprey Perkins, 49, was driving a brown Ford Expedition at a high rate of speed in the westbound lanes of 2600 Bellfort Avenue with three passengers.

Perkins was said to be driving 70 miles per hour in a 35-mile-per-hour zone.

Perkins struck a large industrial forklift as it backed out of a private driveway to take goods from one side of Bellfort to the other side., reports say. The forklift was pushed around 20 feet from the crash.

According to Houston police, two male passengers, 50 and 30-years-old died at the scene. The third woman passenger, 37, was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The man, 33, operating the forklift was reportedly not injured.

Perkins was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He admitted to officers he had a number of drinks.