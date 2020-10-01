The 46th annual Renaissance Festival kicks off this weekend in Todd Mission, Texas. Journey back in time to the 1500s, when you step into this enchanted & magical world filled with kings and queens, knights and nobles, fairies, and elves. It’s North America‘s largest renaissance themed park since 1974.

With over 21 performing areas, a live joust arena, and hundreds of musicians, there’s something for everyone.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



You’ll dine on delectable dishes from around the world, enjoy high tea or a scotch tasting, with nearly 500 vendors.



The 'Ren Fest' offers nine different themed weekends that include the pirate adventure, all hallows eve, barbarian invasion, and like many other patrons, they invite you to wear your costume as well. Don’t worry if you don’t have anything at home, you can pick up something there.

Due to the pandemic, they will be operating at 50% capacity this year.

That still allows for 22,500 attendees at one time on 65 acres. They’ve added 200 new sanitizing stations plus areas for you to take a safe break and six-foot spacing in their arenas.



Camping is allowed and they also have cabins and glamping tents available for rent by the day.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



Tickets must be purchased online and in advance. The only exception to ticket purchases on site will be for military, first responders, students, and senior citizens, who will need to show ID to receive the discount.

For more info, click here.