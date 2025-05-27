41 suspected drunk drivers arrested in Harris County Pct. 4 over Memorial Day weekend

Image 1 of 41 ▼

41 people were arrested and charged with DWI in Harris County Pct. 4, according to county officials. Nine of the 41 had at least one prior conviction for DWI.



Over Memorial Day weekend, Harris County deputies conducted an impaired driver initiative to proactively reduce the number of DWI-related offenses and fatal crashes within the Precinct 4 boundaries.

Memorial Day Weekend DWI Arrests

Big picture view:

Over the long weekend, 41 people were arrested on charges of DWI. Deputies say the suspects were each stopped for traffic violations and each displayed several signs of intoxication.

Deputies say tests were administered on each person, and law enforcement discovered they were all intoxicated, according to Harris County Pct. 4.

Five of the 41 people arrested have been charged with DWI Third Offense: Paula Bruner, Armando Dehuma, Fernando Rodriguez, Daniel Tam and Rayumond Mazon.

Charles Zayadeth, Cory Jackson, Adam Frank and Nashon Ondiek were charged with DWI 2nd offense.

Kayla Wilson and Joshua Rivas were also charged with unlawful carry of a weapon.

Ryan Hon was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

What they're saying:

"All suspects were arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with driving while intoxicated. Drinking and driving is not tolerated in Precinct 4. If you choose to drive drunk, you choose to go to jail," said Constable Mark Herman in a news release.,