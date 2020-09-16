$41.25 million Lotto Texas jackpot up for grabs in Wednesday drawing

article

The Lotto Texas jackpot just keeps getting bigger!

The prize is now estimated at $41.25 million, the second-largest lottery prize up for grabs in North America and fourth-largest in the world.

The next drawing is Wednesday, Sept. 16, after no jackpot-winning tickets were sold in the Saturday drawing.

“Tonight, our players have the rare opportunity to win both of the largest jackpots in North America on the same night,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery Commission.

With Wednesday night’s Powerball®’ jackpot set at an estimated annuitized $94 million, Texas Lottery® players will have a shot at playing for two of the world’s largest jackpot prizes this evening.

The last time the game had a jackpot winner of more than $30 million was for the May 16, 2018 drawing when an advertised $30.25 million prize was claimed by a Houston resident, who purchased the winning ticket at MJ’s All Season Food Store in Houston.

So far in 2020, there has only been one Lotto Texas jackpot winner, a Laredo resident that claimed a jackpot prize of $17.5 million for the drawing held on Jan. 15, 2020.