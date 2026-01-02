North Harris County chase: Suspect identified after allegedly striking two deputies

The Brief The suspect who allegedly hit two constable deputies during a chase has been identified as Cristian Castro. Castro nearly ran over a corporal with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office. Castro is charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony evading.



The suspect allegedly involved in a crash that injured two Harris County constable deputies on New Year's Eve has been identified.

Cristian Castro has been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of felony evading.

Suspect accused of injuring Harris County deputies during chase

The backstory:

On Wednesday, a Corporal with Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office saw Castro involved in a disturbance on Kenswick Drive in Humble. Castro was known previously to go to his ex-girlfriend's residence even after he was told not to come back.

Officials say when the corporal tried to make contact with Castro, he put his vehicle in reverse and hit the corporal with the door, causing him to fall. The corporal was almost ran over as Castro fled from the location. A chase ensued, but Corporal Ortiz lost sight of Castro.

Constable deputies reported finding Castro and trying to conduct a traffic stop, but he evaded deputies again and turned on Dawn Timbers Court. Castro is accused of intentionally hitting Deputy Holmes head on in their patrol vehicle.

According to the constable's office, Castro ran from the scene but was arrested a short time later.

Both deputies have been released from local hospitals.

His bond was set at $250,000.