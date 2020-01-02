40-year-old man missing from east Houston

article

Authorities are looking for 40-year-old Luis Garcia Saguilan, last seen three weeks ago in east Houston.

Luis is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 1 inch tall, and weighs 150 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. His clothing at the time of his disappearance is unknown.

He was last seen leaving the 8000 block of Harrisburg Boulevard in an unknown direction of travel. The last known contact was made on December 8 at 11 p.m.

Anyone with information about Luis' location should contact Houston Police Patrol at 713-884-3131 and/or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.