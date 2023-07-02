4-year-old dies after drowning in Moody Gardens Hotel Pool

A 4-year-old child has tragically died after Galveston police say they drowned at the Moody Gardens Hotel Pool Saturday night.

According to a press release from Galveston PD, officers were called to the hotel on 1 Hope Blvd. around 9:30 p.m.

When they arrived, saw Asher Rayburn, 4, of Paris, Texas, who was removed from the water by witnesses and were performing CPR.

First responders also stepped in trying to save the child, before rushing Asher to the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston.

On Sunday morning, Galveston PD confirmed the child passed away from drowning.

An investigation into the child's death remains underway, but Galveston PD concluded in its press release extending its "deepest condolences to the family and friends directly impacted by this tragic loss."