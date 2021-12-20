Expand / Collapse search

4 teen girls arrested in Houston game room robbery, police chase

Four teen girls were taken into custody after robbing an Alief game room and then leading police on a nearly 15 minute chase.

Houston police say around 1:30 a.m. they received a robbery in progress call at Cafe L'Amour, a game room and café, located in the 7200 block of Boone Road in Alief.

When officers arrived, they saw about three suspects leave the business run to a vehicle, described as a white GMC SUV.

As officers approached and tried to make a traffic stop on them, the SUV took off and a chase ensued.

Police say the chase ended after 14 minutes, when they used a PIT maneuver to stop and disable the vehicle at 900 Echo Ln.

Inside the vehicle, police found five people. They arrested four juvenile females, ages 14 to 19, and a 19-year-old male, who was driving.

In the investigation, police determined the girls walked into the game room and one of them shot a round into the air as they demanded cash from the patrons.

Police say they robbed everyone who was inside.

After a PIT maneuver, Houston police were able to stop an SUV that lead them on a chase following a game room robbery. Police found four teen girls and an adult male inside, plus a pistol and cash.

Officers were able to recover a pistol and a bunch of cash.

They say the investigation is ongoing.