4 teen girls arrested in Houston game room robbery, police chase
HOUSTON - Four teen girls and one male adult were arrested after a game room robbery and police chase that ended in the Hedwig Village.
Houston police say around 1:30 a.m. they received a robbery in progress call at Cafe L'Amour, a game room and café, located in the 7200 block of Boone Road in Alief.
When officers arrived, they saw about three suspects leave the business run to a vehicle, described as a white GMC SUV.
As officers approached and tried to make a traffic stop on them, the SUV took off and a chase ensued.
Police say the chase ended after 14 minutes, when they used a PIT maneuver to stop and disable the vehicle at 900 Echo Ln.
Inside the vehicle, police found five people. They arrested four juvenile females, ages 14 to 19, and a 19-year-old male, who was driving.
In the investigation, police determined the girls walked into the game room and one of them shot a round into the air as they demanded cash from the patrons.
Police say they robbed everyone who was inside.
Officers were able to recover a pistol and a bunch of cash.
They say the investigation is ongoing.