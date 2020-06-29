4 priests test positive for COVID-19 at retirement residence

article

Four priests living at the Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza Priest Retirement Residence have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston – which operates the residence for retired priests – says all 18 of the priests were tested after a staff member of the food service contractor and an independent caregiver both tested positive.

“Regrettably, we learned late Saturday evening that four of the priest residents have tested positive for COVID-19, including Archbishop Emeritus Joseph A. Fiorenza and retired Auxiliary Bishop Vincent M. Rizzotto,” the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said in a statement.

The Archdiocese says none of the four who tested positive have developed serious symptoms.

Fourteen of the priests tested negative and two are still awaiting their results.

All the priests have been directed to self-quarantine in their rooms for 14 days.

To date, no other employees or contractors working in the residence have tested positive.

“We ask that you please pray for all those impacted by COVID-19, and in particular for all of our priests,” the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston said in a statement.