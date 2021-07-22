HPD: 1 killed, at least one other injured in drive-by shooting in NW Houston

article

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly drive-by shooting where multiple people have been injured.

According to the Harris County Precinct 1 Constable's Office, the shooting occurred at Sammy Js Bar and Grill, located on the 9700 block of North Houston Rosslyn Road.

Authorities said four people had gunshot wounds.

The Houston Police Department said one person was pronounced dead at the hospital and two others showed up via a private vehicle.

EMS and the Houston Police Department are also on the scene.

No other details have been released.