At least four people, some of whom were believed to be minors, were pulled over early Saturday morning after a brief chase.

Limited details were shared, but we're told a brief chase started in Arcola, Texas, just south of Missouri City. It's unclear how or why the chase began, but it ended in the 3700 block of Highway 6 around 2:45 a.m.

(Photo courtesy of OnScene Houston)

Officials said at least four males were inside the vehicle, who appeared to be young men in their late teens.

No additional information has been shared, as of this writing, so it's unclear what charges they will be facing.

An investigation remains underway, which will be conducted by the Arcola Police Department.