32-year-old 6-time convicted felon accused of committing murder recently while free from jail on a PR bond

Granting a PR bond to Jordan Lee Williams doesn't make much sense.

The backstory:

Since 2007, Williams has racked up more than a dozen mug shots. In 2024, he was charged with two counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $200,000.

"And that's legitimate based on his criminal history," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Williams served nine months in jail for the felony assaults.

Last August, he was charged with felony drug possession and given a PR bond.

"He had just gotten out of jail. That's not when you should be given a get out of jail free card," Kahan said.

While free from jail on the PR bond, police say Williams shot and killed 21-year-old Keshawn Humphrey. It happened on January 9 on the Houston METRO rail platform in Midtown.

Williams was also shot. Police say his injuries are non-life threatening.

"In this particular instance, you could argue the decision to grant Williams a PR bond cost Mr. Humphrey his life," said Kahan.

It was a magistrate, not an elected judge, who granted Williams the PR bond.

Humphrey is the 221st person in Harris County to be killed allegedly at the hands of a repeat violent offender free from jail on multiple bonds since 2019.