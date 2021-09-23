3-year-old child dies after being found unresponsive in pool in Harris Co.

article

A three-year-old child has died after being found unresponsive in a pool on Thursday evening.

Details are limited at this time but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said authorities were called out to the 700 block of Barren Springs.

Gonzalez said authorities determined the child was missing and was found unresponsive in the pool.

The child was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

No other information has been released.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.