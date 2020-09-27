3 people dead after head-on collision on State Highway 105

Three people are dead after a two-car crash that took place on Saturday, Sept. 26 just after 8:30 p.m.

The crash took place on State Highway 105 about 2 miles east of FM2518 in Cleveland.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 DAILY EMAIL NEWSLETTERS!

Investigators say a truck driver attempted to pass an 18-wheeler entering into the eastbound lane and crashed head-on into another Chevrolet pick-up.

Per Texas Department of Public Safety:

Advertisement

The driver a Hispanic male aged 33, from Houston, and the left rear seat passenger in the westbound pickup died at the scene. The right rear passenger, a 33-year-old Hispanic male was transported to Memorial Hermann in Houston via Life Flight in critical condition.

DPS says the other passenger, a 15-year-boy (seated in the front passenger seat of the vehicle traveling westbound) walked away without a scratch.

The driver of the Eastbound pickup, a 56-year-old male from Saratoga, Texas was pronounced deceased on the scene. The 57-year-old female right seat passenger was flown by Lifeflight in critical condition to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston.

RELATED: MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY NEWS

HAZMAT International responded to the scene with a sweeper to help clear the roadway of hundreds of nails and screws.