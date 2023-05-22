Currently, there's no law in Texas prohibiting someone convicted of animal cruelty from having pets. Thanks to House Bill 598, that will change September 1 once the governor signs it.

"People that are convicted of animal cruelty now cannot have a domesticated animal for five years," said Tena Lundquist-Faust, co-President of Houston PetSet. "It really does protect animals from people who are at risk for harming them."

The first conviction is a Class C misdemeanor, which carries a $500 fine.

"And it can be elevated to a Class B misdemeanor if you do it again, and are convicted again," said Stacy Sutton-Kerby, Director of Government Relations at Texas Humane Legislation Network.

Offenders will need to be reported to law enforcement. Houston PetSet plans to make Harris County convictions public.

"We'd be happy to create a list, and make sure that people who have hurt animals don't get them again," Lundquist-Faust said.

Back in 2011, Texas enacted a law requiring a license for dog breeders.

"But there was some pretty big loopholes in that law," said Sutton-Kerby.

Current law requires someone to have 11 or more breeding females before a license is required. However, Senate Bill 876 brings that number down to five breeding females.

"That brings us up to speed with the rest of the country," said Lundquist-Faust. "We were at 11 before, and we were the only state, along with Oklahoma, that had a threshold that high."

"This is absolutely a consumer protection bill, as well as an animal protection bill," Sutton-Kerby said.

"Any reputable breeder is not going to balk at having to be licensed," Lundquist-Faust said. "It's just coming into compliance, and making sure your facility is clean and safe for animals."

House Bill 360 clears up confusion surrounding trap neuter return (TNR) programs for feral cats.

TNR of unowned community cats cannot be prosecuted as abandonment.

"But it is, in fact, humane way of keeping the feral cat population stable, and makes them healthier by vaccinating them," said Sutton-Kerby.