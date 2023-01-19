3 new felony charges against man granted $1 bond, allegedly threatened woman who had him jailed

Judge Josh Hill's decision to set a $1 bond for violent charges has angered domestic abuse victims as well as the Governor.

Senate Bill 6 prohibits judges from granting PR, or personal recognizance bonds, to defendants like 43-year-old Aubrey Taylor.

Taylor is charged with aggravated kidnapping and assault of a family member by impeding breathing.

232nd Criminal District Court Judge Josh Hill apparently disagrees with Senate Bill 6. That's why he set Taylor's bond at just one dollar.

"Part of that decision was Senate Bill 6," Hill said from the bench on Wednesday.

Taylor was arrested on Wednesday for violating bond conditions.

On Thursday, he picked up three new felony charges.

"He was charged with violating a protective order retaliation and aggravated assault of a family member," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

Just three days after he walked out of jail, Taylor is accused of pulling a gun and threatening the woman who filed the original charges.

"I've never seen anything like this in 30-plus years," Kahan said. "The ripple effect that this has had not just in Harris County but obviously this story's gone viral and gone national."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott tweeted about Hill's $1 bond calling it, "horrific."

He goes on to say, "This session we will eliminate the easy bail policies that allow dangerous criminals back onto our streets."

Domestic abuse victims aren't happy with Judge Hill.

"Would you want to call the police? Would you want to talk to the DA's Office? Would you want to do everything right, knowing that the person who abused you is going to get out," said defense attorney Emily Detoto.

"Why would you want to press charges? This guy's out on a dollar, my life is in danger," said Kahan. "The ripple effect and the domino effect from this case can reverberate for years."