3 hurt in multiple robberies and stabbings in southeast Houston

Three people were hurt in a series of robberies and stabbings that occurred within miles of each other in southeast Houston on Monday night.

Police believe the robberies and stabbings, all occurring near Braes Bayou, may be related.

The latest stabbing occurred just before 11 p.m. Monday at an apartment complex on Beatty Street. Authorities say a man was walking up the stairs to his apartment when he was approached by two male suspects and stabbed. The man was taken to the hospital. It is unclear if the suspects took anything.

Police believe this may be related to other stabbings and robberies that occurred earlier in the night.

Police say a call dropped after 6 p.m. at the 7600 block of Tipps at Mason Park, where a man was stabbed in the hand at the park. The victim went home and told officers he was stabbed by two men.

Police say they received another call about a man being stabbed in the face at 6100 Gulf Freeway. He was transported to the hospital in unknown condition.

Another robbery occurred at 900 Redwood, but the victim was reportedly not stabbed.

Police are searching for the suspects in these stabbings and robberies.