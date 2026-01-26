3 malnourished dogs rescued, 1 found dead at southeast Houston home

The Brief Three dogs were rescued and treated by Houston SPCA after they were found illegally chained outside in the cold. One dog was found dead from apparent malnourishment and exposure to the elements. The incident is being investigated by Harris County animal cruelty detectives.



An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Harris County after three dogs were found malnourished and another found dead at a home in southeast Houston.

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen's Office reported the dogs were resized by animal cruelty detectives and Houston SPCA from a home on Safegaurd Street on Sunday evening.

Animal cruelty case

The backstory:

According to the Houston SPCA, the dogs were found chained outside in 30 degree temperatures. Deputies say two of the dogs found illegally chained by the necks on a lot and another was kept in an open horse trailer. The dead dog also had a chain tether and appeared to be extremely malnourished.

Due to the dog's condition, the constable's office executed an exigent warrant so the Houston SPCA could take them back to their medical center, deputies said.

The surviving dogs were evaluated and treated, officials said. They are in the custody of the Houston Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals while the investigation is ongoing.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy of Houston SPCA

A necropsy was performed by the HSPCA, and it was determined exposure to the cold and malnourishment contributed to the dog's death.

Authorities say the Safe Outdoor Dogs Act prohibits the use of heavy chain restraints and requires dogs have access to drinking water and protection from extreme temperatures. Also, a tether must be at least 10 feet long or five times the length of a dog.

What they're saying:

"With animal ownership comes animal responsibility," Constable Rosen said. "This did not need to happen."

What you can do:

If you spot animal cruelty, call rhe Houston SPCA at 713-869-7722.