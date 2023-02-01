Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after five pets were abandoned in an apartment in Houston.

Harris County Precinct 1 Animal Cruelty Division reported they rescued three dogs and two snakes from a northwest Harris County apartment with the help of Houston SPCA. The animals were reportedly found in "unhealthy" and "deplorable" living conditions.

SUGGESTED: Pasadena Animal Shelter still in need of help nearly a week after devastating tornado

According to the report, the floor was covered with waste, stains, and trash. All three dogs were said to be found extremely thin with their ribs, hips, and spine easily visible.

Investigators say they also discovered two python snakes without a heat source and lying on molded beddings.

MORE STORIES ON PETS AND ANIMALS

The five animals were immediately seized and provided with medical care, reports say.

Officials say charges are pending as the investigation is ongoing.