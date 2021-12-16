3 arrested in deaths of 2 women who were drugged during night out in Los Angeles and later died: Police

Three men have been arrested in connection with the deaths of two women who were allegedly drugged during a night out in Los Angeles, and later dumped at separate hospitals, police announced Thursday morning.

David Pearce, 37, was arrested and charged with manslaughter. He is being held on $1 million bail. Michael Ansbach, 47, and Brandt Osborn, 42, were both arrested and charged with accessory to manslaughter. They are being held on $100,000 bail each.

Christy Giles-Cilliers and her close friend, Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, went for a night out in Los Angeles in November and never came home. Police said that masked men dropped Giles-Cilliers at Southern California Hospital in Culver City. The men were in a black Toyota Prius with no plates. She was left there unconscious and pronounced dead. A short time later, police said the same men dropped off Cabrales-Arzola at Kaiser Permanente West Los Angeles Hospital.

Cabrales-Arzona was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital after she was initially being treated for critical condition.

The group was apparently all partying inside one of the suspect's apartments located in the 8600 block of Olympic Boulevard in West LA when police say the women were drugged. Both women are believed to have overdosed in the suspect's apartment, police said.

Actors Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr. told FOX 11 that Osborne shocked them by bragging about what he and his friends did.

"He was telling me that he found the lifeless body of Christy and so that’s when they started collaborating a story of how they were gonna do it," Murrietta recalled. "Separate hospitals… they started doing research and basically who drove where… who carried the girls to the hospital…"

"I had that feeling that like sometimes in movies, when a serial killer calls a radio station and tells everything… it was kinda that vibe — because he was proud of it in my opinion," Creteau said. "The energy was not like ‘I’m embarrassed, I want to hide it,’ it was ‘oh my gosh, look how much fun I had, crazy night…’"

The Los Angeles Police Department said that it is concerned that there could be other victims in our community who could have been drugged by one or more of these men based on the findings of the investigation.

The revelation came shortly after sources told FOX 11 on Wednesday evening that the FBI arrested a murder suspect from a "high-profile case" after luring him from a TV production set here in Los Angeles.

The source told FOX 11 the FBI's fugitive task force made three arrests in connection to the case. One person was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and the other two were detained on suspicion of being accessories to the crime.

Sources tell FOX 11 the FBI lured one of the suspects from the set of NCIS on Wednesday. That suspect is believed to be a background actor, the source told FOX 11.

