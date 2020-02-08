29-year-old local rapper killed in northwest Houston shooting: HPD

article

Houston police are investigating a shooting incident in northwest Houston that killed a 29-year-old local rapper and injured three others.

Two others were transported by the Houston Fire Department and one person was taken by private vehicle to the hospital also believed to be a victim of the shooting that occurred in the 1000 block of Calvin at about 12:45 p.m.

Authorities believe the shooting may be gang-related, and could possibly have been a retaliatory action. The shooter used an assault rifle.

This is a developing story.

