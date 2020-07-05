24-year-old woman killed in tragic accident in Harris Co.

article

A 24-year-old woman was killed in a tragic accident early Sunday morning in Harris County while celebrating the holiday weekend.



According to Sgt. Dashana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, the incident occurred at 5911 E. Sam Houston Parkway at the Applebee's parking lot.

Cheek-McNeal said several Applebee's employees worked the holiday and were popping some fireworks in the parking lot area of the restaurant.



The employees later decided to move back into a larger part of the parking lot to continue popping fireworks, according to authorities.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS & WEATHER UPDATES DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 APPS



A driver of a 2002 Highlander that was parked in the parking lot decided to drive toward the same area, Cheek-McNeal said. While driving toward the back of the parking lot, an 18-year-old woman and 24-year-old woman, jumped on the outside of the vehicle on the running boards and held onto the side of the car.



As the vehicle was traveling slow, according to Cheek-McNeal, the 24-year-old woman fell off the vehicle, struck her head on the roadway, and received a 'very critical' injury.



The 24-year-old woman was taken to Ben Taub Hospital where she later died.



Cheek-McNeal added this was an unfortunate accident as authorities are always stressing the importance of wearing seat belts.