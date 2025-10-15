24-year-old arrested at Texas border with guns, ammo, and $1 million in cash

article

A 24-year-old U.S. citizen has been arrested by federal officers after weapons, gun parts, ammo, and $1 million in undeclared cash were found hidden in his truck at the Texas border.

Texas border bust

The routine stop happened at the Hidalgo Port of Entry on Oct. 8, where CBP officers working at the Anzalduas International Bridge selected a pickup for a routine outbound inspection.

The truck, driven by the unnamed suspect, was found to have the illicit items hidden inside during a secondary inspection.

CBP officers discovered unreported bulk U.S. currency totaling $1,033,500, weapons, firearms parts and ammunition, their Wednesday release says.

The items were all seized, and the driver was arrested by Homeland Security Investigations special agents.

‘Proceeds from illicit activity’

"Our frontline CBP officers maintain a constant state of vigilance and their utilization of inspections skills, experience and technology led to this significant outbound currency and weapons seizure," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo Port of Entry. "Seizures of unreported bulk currency, often proceeds from illicit activity, and weapons deprive cartels of profits and the ability to inflict further harm on others."