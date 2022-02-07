21-year-old man shot and killed in SE Houston apartment

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a 21-year-old man at an apartment in southeast Houston.

The shooting occurred around 11:40 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of Redford Street.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

According to HPD, witnesses reported that an unknown suspect broke into the apartment and then shot the victim following a physical altercation.

Police say the suspect fled on foot after the shooting. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP