2023 Word of the Year is Rizz, according to Oxford University; What does it mean?

And the Word of the Year for 2023 goes to…RIZZ!

According to world-renowned Oxford University, Rizz is the Word of the Year for the year of 2023.

Rizz means having style, charm, or attractiveness and having the ability to attract a romantic or sexual partner.

Some people say that Rizz is in you, not taught, so you are just born with it, but there has been no confirmation as to where it comes from.

If someone says you have Rizz, take that as a major compliment.