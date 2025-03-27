East Houston: Capital murder suspect wanted for two 2022 shootings; two other suspects involved, police say

The Brief Houston police say Cesar Rosales is wanted on a capital murder charge. Police believe Rosales is one of three suspects tied to the shooting deaths of two people. In January 2022, one man was found shot near Pyburn Elementary School. A woman was found shot nearby on Penn City Road. Anyone with information can call Houston Police (713-308-3600) or Crime Stoppers (713-222-8477).



A 21-year-old man is wanted in connection to two deadly east Houston shootings that happened in 2022.

Police are also looking to identify two other suspects.

Capital murder suspect wanted

What we know:

Houston police are looking for 21-year-old Cesar Rosales. He has reportedly been charged with capital murder for the shooting deaths of 20-year-old Adrian Martinez and 18-year-old Paulina Vega-Yanez.

Deadly 2022 shootings

On January 17, 2022, police were called to a shooting in the parking lot of Pyburn Elementary School on Coulson Street. When they arrived, they found a man shot multiple times in the driver's seat of a pickup truck. That man, later identified as Martinez, was later pronounced dead.

Police determined that a red sedan pulled into the parking lot, and three suspects in the sedan shot at the pickup truck. A woman was then escorted from the pickup to the sedan, then the sedan fled the scene.

Police alerted nearby hospitals and other officers to look out for the sedan and/or reports of a female who had been shot.

Houston police later learned that Harris County deputies found a female shot near a red sedan at 1500 Penn City Road, about four miles away from Coulson. Vega-Yanez was pronounced dead at that scene.

Police have since identified Rosales as one of three suspects tied to the shootings.

At the time of the shootings, the other two suspects were described as Hispanic males.

One was believed to be 16–18 years old at the time and possibly five feet, seven inches tall with a medium build.

The other suspect was believed to be a 17-20-year-old known as "Pato" or "Demonio." He was said to be nearly six feet tall with a thin build and a dark skin complexion.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shootings is not clear at this time.

Information wanted

What you can do:

Anyone with any information tied to this case should call one of the following:

Houston Police Homicide Division: 713-308-3600

Crime Stoppers: 713-222-TIPS (8477)