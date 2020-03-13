2020 Fiesta San Antonio postponed to November

article

Fiesta San Antonio has been postponed to November due to the spread of COVID-19 in the United States.

Some 2.5 million people from all walks of life and around the world come to Fiesta San Antonio to have fun while giving back. One of the most important functions of the Fiesta San Antonio Commission is the funding of Fiesta events that are not financially self-supporting. In 2019 the commission provided nearly $600,000 in funding and support to the participating member organizations that sponsor such events.

Jeanie Travis, Fiesta San Antonio Commission President, released the following statement on Friday:

"Over the past month, we have evaluated the concerns of health professionals, the impact on our hospitality industry, and the desire to continue San Antonio's tradition of Fiesta. We want to inform all of you that we are listening to your concerns and wishes. Throughout all of our discussions and decisions, our primary goal is to have a safe Fiesta that poses no risks to our attendees and volunteers. We have concluded that the tradition of Fiesta must continue, but on different dates. The unknown health risks for celebrating Fiesta in April require a postponement until fall. We invite you to celebrate Fiesta San Antonio November 5-15, 2020."

