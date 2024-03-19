A settlement has been reached in thousands of claims stemming from the fire at Intercontinental Terminals Company in Deer Park in 2019, attorneys announced on Tuesday.

According to Tracey Fox & Walters, their team’s litigation efforts resulted in settlement of more than 9,000 personal injury, property and lost wage claims.

The amount and terms of the settlement were kept confidential.

"We are pleased to have reached a resolution of this case that provides a positive outcome for the people who were needlessly harmed by this fire and its aftermath," said Sean Tracey, a founding partner of the law firm.

BACKGROUND: All tank fires extinguished at ITC Deer Park

The fire began on March 17, 2019. Eleven tanks in total were burned, according to ITC officials, and the cause of the fire was reported to be a leak.