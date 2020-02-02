2-year-old dies after being severely injured; uncle charged

The two-year-old child who suffered severe injuries on Thursday, Jan. 30 has died, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The toddler's uncle, Melvin Omar Morales, has been arrested and charged with Injury to a Child.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-year-old boy was taken to Kindred Hospital in northwest Houston on Thursday with severe injuries. A helicopter then took the boy to the Texas Medical Center, where he died days later.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, “This appears to be a horrific, heartbreaking case of abuse, neglect of an innocent, defenseless child….”

Gonazlez also wrote "The little guy never had a chance. May he Rest In Peace."

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

