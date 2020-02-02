Expand / Collapse search

2-year-old dies after being severely injured; uncle charged

Published 
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

2-year-old fighting for life after severe beating

27-year-old Melvin Omar Morales is the toddler's uncle, and he is now behind bars charged with injury to a child. Deputies say another relative dropped the young boy to a Cy-Fair area hospital, and didn't know his last name. He was left at the hospital all alone.

HARRIS COUNTY - The two-year-old child who suffered severe injuries on Thursday, Jan. 30 has died, according to Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. The toddler's uncle, Melvin Omar Morales, has been arrested and charged with Injury to a Child.

According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the 2-year-old boy was taken to Kindred Hospital in northwest Houston on Thursday with severe injuries. A helicopter then took the boy to the Texas Medical Center, where he died days later.

2-year-old suffers traumatic injuries

Investigators say someone brought the toddler to Kindred Medical Facility earlier today, and the injuries were so severe, they were flown to Memorial Hermann.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez wrote on Twitter, “This appears to be a horrific, heartbreaking case of abuse, neglect of an innocent, defenseless child….”

Gonazlez also wrote "The little guy never had a chance. May he Rest In Peace."

The sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

MORE: Follow the latest local news