2 women shot while sitting outside west Houston apartment

article

Two women were shot as they sat outside an apartment, Houston police say.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday at the Valencia at Spring Branch Apartments in the 9500 block of Long Point.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON NEWS

According to police, video shows two younger males walk past two women who were sitting outside an apartment.

Police say one of the males turned around and fired about six or seven times, wounding both of the women who are said to be in their late 40s.

The two males then fled on foot.

It’s not known at this time if any words were exchanged between the males and the women before the shooting.

There is no word on the motive of the shooting or if the males knew the women at all. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call HPD Major Assaults at 713-308-8800.