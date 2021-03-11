2 teens, man fatally shot in west Houston; another teen injured

article

Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a shooting in the parking lot of an apartment complex in west Houston.

The shooting occurred around 11:15 p.m. Wednesday in the 6300 block of Ranchester.

According to police, five people were in the parking lot when a car drove up.

There was reportedly an exchange of words. After the confrontation, police say the suspects in the car indicated that they were going to return for them.

Authorities say the suspects left, came back 10 to 15 minutes later and began shooting at the victims.

An 18-year-old male, an 18-year-old female and a man in his 40s died at the scene. Another 18-year-old female was taken to the hospital and is said to be in stable condition. A fifth person who was with them was not injured.

The two suspects are described only as two Hispanic males in a gold or brown car.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

