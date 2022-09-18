article

Authorities are piecing together what led up to a shooting during a party in west Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says deputies were called to a shooting at a home used as a short-term rental for a party in the 21100 block of Bridge Springs Ln in Katy around 11:30 p.m. We're told around 200 people, mostly teenagers, were there for a party when someone opened fire.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting, but at least three people were hit, two of them were believed to be 16 and 17 years old. They were rushed to a hospital in stable condition, while a third was taken before officials arrived.

Additionally, the shooter took off before officers arrived, but a search is underway.

Sheriff Gonzalez also is urging anyone with information on the incident to call them at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.