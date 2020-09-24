2 planes collide on runway at San Marcos Regional Airport

Two planes collided on a runway at the San Marcos Regional Airport Thursday night.

The city of San Marcos shared about the crash on Facebook, saying that emergency responders are onsite.

According to a Texas DPS official at the scene, two people were on board one plane and one was on board the other. One person was unharmed while the other two were sent to a local hospital for their injuries.

DPS says both planes were totaled and one actually caught fire when the crash happened. DPS says they will be at the scene all night assessing the situation and figuring out exactly what happened.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be conducting the investigation alongside DPS. Residents are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

