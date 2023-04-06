article

Authorities are investigating after two people were found dead inside a Montgomery County home on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies were called out to the 25000 block of Oakhurst Drive in reference to a welfare check around 4:15 p.m.

When deputies arrived, they found two people dead inside the home.

Officials identified the victims as 28-year-old Maria Olvera and 55-year-old Paul Bailiff.

The motive behind their deaths is still being investigated.

Officials added this appears to be an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, and law enforcement is not searching for any suspects.