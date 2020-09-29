2 NFL teams suspend in-person activities after positive COVID-19 tests

article

The Tennessee Titans and the Minnesota Vikings will suspend in-person club activities after three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, the NFL announced Tuesday.

The Vikings played the Titans on Sunday in Minneapolis.

“Both clubs are working closely with the NFL and the NFLPA, including our infectious disease experts, to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. All decisions will be made with health and safety as our primary consideration,” the NFL said in a statement.

The Titans are scheduled to host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and the Vikings are slated to face the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium.

The Titans first announced Tuesday morning that they would be working remotely “out of an abundance of caution” after several test results came back positive. They beat the Vikings in Minnesota 31-30 on Sunday without outside linebackers coach Shane Bowen after a test result Saturday.

Coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Bowen was not with the team. Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wilson has been on the reserve/COVID-19 list for the Titans since Sept. 6.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.