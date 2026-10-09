2 men found shot to death in Houston's Buffalo Bayou days apart

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The Brief Carlos Tzep Ajpop, 20, and Oliver Ortiz, 20, were both found shot to death in Buffalo Bayou. While their bodies were found days apart, police suspect they are connected. Both of their cars were found together in Southwest Houston.



Houston police say the deaths of two young men who were found shot in Buffalo Bayou days apart are likely connected.

According to police, Carlos Tzep Ajpop, 20, was found on Sept. 29, and Oliver Ortiz, 20, was found on Oct. 2.

2 men found dead in Houston bayou

Timeline:

Police say both men were last seen together near Town Park Blvd. and S. Gessner Road in far west Houston on Sept. 27.

They are believed to have left the location together but in their own vehicles. Police say they may have participated in local car meet-ups.

Police say Carlos Tzep Ajpop was found dead on Sept. 29 in Buffalo Bayou near the I-610 West Loop South, south of Memorial Park.

Oliver Ortiz’s body was found on Oct. 2 in Buffalo Bayou near Clinton Drive in east Houston.

What they're saying:

Police say both men had been shot, and their deaths may have occurred at the same time. Investigators believe both cases are likely connected.

Both of their vehicles were later found near the 10500 block of Keegan Road, near Keegans Bayou in Alief.

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What you can do:

Houston police are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Anyone with information in this case or who might have seen anything at any of these locations is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.