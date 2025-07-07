2 landscapers dead, 1 injured after 15-year-old coworker pulls gun: Clute police

article

The Brief Two landscapers are dead and one is injured after being shot by a 15-year-old coworker. The shooting occurred during their lunch break, and the suspect, who appeared to have been suffering a medical episode, was taken into custody. The 15-year-old has been booked into juvenile detention and will face multiple felony charges.



A 15-year-old Houston resident is in custody after he shot three of his four landscaping crew members while working in Clute Monday.

Clute police say the teen appears to have been suffering a medical episode at the scene.

Clute fatal shooting

What we know:

Clute officers arrived at the scene in the 200 block of Dixie Drive after receiving a call of shots fired around 1:18 p.m. They found three gunshot victims at the scene, all a part of a five-man landscaping crew.

After investigating at the scene, it was reportedly found that the teen had pulled out a handgun while the crew was on their lunch break and began shooting at the four other men. Three were struck, and the fourth managed to escape unharmed.

One victim, a man from Houston, died at the scene. The two other victims, also adult men, were taken to a nearby hospital for their injuries. One died at the hospital, and the other is expected to survive.

The suspect was taken into custody at the scene, and was first taken to a hospital due to apparently suffering a medical episode, Clute PD said.

He has since been booked into the Brazoria County Juvenile Detention Center, where they say he will be charged with multiple felonies.

What we don't know:

The identities of those involved have not been released.

Clute PD said the exact ages of the victims were not available to report.