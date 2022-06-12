2 killed, 2 hospitalized during major crash in northeast Harris County

A major crash in northeast Harris County resulted in at least two people killed, and two others were hospitalized.

Details are limited as it's an active scene, but it happened in the northbound main lanes of the 11800 block of Eastex Freeway. It appears a truck and a Kia Soul were the only ones involved in the accident, but It's unclear what led up to the crash.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez did confirm, however, that two people were pronounced dead at the scene. Two other people were taken to an area hospital in fair condition.

Several roads were shut down as a result of the crash and drivers are asked to look for alternative routes while an investigation remains underway.

No additional information was released, as of this writing, but FOX 26 will continue to make updates to this story as it develops.