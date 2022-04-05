2 killed after plane crashes in Marlin, took off from Houston Executive Airport

article

Officials say two people have been killed in a small plane crash near a Central Texas airport.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports those killed in the Tuesday crash were a man and a woman aboard the single-engine aircraft.

DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard says their identities weren't immediately available.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was flying from Houston Executive Airport to Waco Regional Airport when it crashed just before 1 p.m. Tuesday near Marlin Airport, about 30 miles short of its destination.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will seek a cause for the crash.