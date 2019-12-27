2 killed; 6 injured in shooting in north Harris County

A late-night Saturday shooting in the 8500 block of Berwyn left two people dead, and six others injured in northwest Houston. Investigators say the shooting took place just before 10 p.m.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office a group of Hispanic males were shooting a music video when shots were fired at the group from people in a vehicle and on foot.

Investigators says one person was shot in the buttocks and was transported to the Houston Northwest Medical Center.

One victim in critical condition was shot in the head, according to deputies. Officials say the person in critical condition was transported to Ben Taub Hospital.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who was at the scene of the shooting when it happened to call Crimestoppers at 713-222-TIPS.