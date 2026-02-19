2 injured after vehicle crashes into building amid police chase in Houston

Two people were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in crashed during a police chase involving Houston police officers, according to authorities.

Police chase ends in crash

What we know:

Lieutenant Willkens with the Houston Police Department says around 2 a.m. on Thursday, patrol officers saw a white Corvette running red lights and driving recklessly while speeding on West Montgomery Road.

The officers began chasing the vehicle after they refused to stop.

However, Houston police say after a short, five-minute pursuit, the vehicle got a flat tire, overturned and crashed into a bulging near West Little York Road.

A male driver and female passenger were both taken to the hospital after being extricated by Houston Fire Department.

According to Lt. Willkens, the male driver has a felony warrant for aggregate felony theft and engaging in organized crime.

Officials say they do not believe the vehicle was stolen.

What we don't know:

The identity of those involved is unknown.