2 injured after vehicle crashes into building amid police chase in Houston
HOUSTON - Two people were hospitalized after the vehicle they were in crashed during a police chase involving Houston police officers, according to authorities.
Police chase ends in crash
What we know:
Lieutenant Willkens with the Houston Police Department says around 2 a.m. on Thursday, patrol officers saw a white Corvette running red lights and driving recklessly while speeding on West Montgomery Road.
The officers began chasing the vehicle after they refused to stop.
However, Houston police say after a short, five-minute pursuit, the vehicle got a flat tire, overturned and crashed into a bulging near West Little York Road.
A male driver and female passenger were both taken to the hospital after being extricated by Houston Fire Department.
According to Lt. Willkens, the male driver has a felony warrant for aggregate felony theft and engaging in organized crime.
Officials say they do not believe the vehicle was stolen.
What we don't know:
The identity of those involved is unknown.
The Source: Information provided by HPD Lieutenant Willens at the scene.