Authorities said two people in a stolen vehicle on the city's northwest side were taken into custody after crashing into two police officers' patrol cars.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. when officers with the Houston Police Department were called to investigate a car reported stolen on North Eldridge Parkway and Weiman Rd. near Jersey Village.

That's when investigators said the suspects inside the vehicle rammed into two of the HPD cruisers. One of the officers was taken to the hospital due to a concussion.

Meanwhile, two people were arrested, but their identities were not released at this time.

No additional information has been shared by police, as of this writing, but an investigation remains underway.