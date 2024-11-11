2 Houston police officers injured in Greenspoint crash

The Brief Two Houston police officers crashed while trying to stop a vehicle in Greenspoint. They sustained injuries but are expected to recover. Houston police are searching for the other vehicles involved in the incident.



Two Houston police officers were taken to the hospital after their patrol vehicle flipped into a ditch on Sunday night.

The crash occurred around 9 p.m. while the officers were attempting to stop a vehicle in Greenspoint, police say.

According to HPD, the incident began when officers noticed multiple vehicles driving recklessly in the Greenspoint Mall parking lot.

Officers activated their emergency equipment and saw a white Suburban almost hit two vehicles and then take off out of the parking lot, police say.

An HPD patrol vehicle flipped into a ditch on Nov. 10, 2024.

Authorities say the Suburban was driving the wrong way and ran multiple red lights.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but ended up losing control of their patrol vehicle, hitting a water main and concrete barrier and flipping over into a ditch, police say.

The officers were both taken to the hospital with injuries. They are expected to recover.

Anyone with information on the other vehicles that were involved is asked to call the Houston Police Department Vehicular Crimes Division at (713)247-4074.