2 hospitalized after UTV crashes in Atascocita bayou

The Brief Three "juveniles" were involved in an Atascocita UTV crash. Two were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries is not known at this time.



Authorities say two "juveniles" were taken to the hospital after crashing into an Atascocita bayou in a UTV.

A UTV is towed away after a crash in Atascocita.

What we know:

The Harris County Pct. 4 Constable’s Office says the crash happened in the 16900 block of Shrub Oak Drive on Monday afternoon.

Three people were involved in the crash. Two were taken to the hospital and the other refused transport, officials say.

What we don't know:

Authorities did not specify their ages or the extent of their injuries. No one involved has been identified.

It’s unclear exactly how the crash occurred.