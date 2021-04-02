2 drivers dead after fiery crash in northwest Houston

Police are investigating a crash that left two drivers dead in northwest Houston.

According to the Pct. 5 Constable’s Office, the incident began around 4 a.m. when a car sped past a deputy constable on Beltway 8 with no lights on.

The constable’s office says the deputy tried to catch up. Authorities say the suspect driver exited at Clay Road and crashed into another vehicle.

The vehicles caught on fire, and both of the drivers died.

The Houston Police Department is investigating.

