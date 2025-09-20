2 dead after small plane crashes in South Texas

article

The Brief Two people are dead after a private plane crashed in Louise, Texas, Saturday night. The plane reportedly stalled midair before attempting to land and crashing. The victims have not been identified, and the FAA is at the scene investigating.



Two people have been confirmed dead after a small plane crashed in South Texas Saturday night.

Texas private plane crash

What we know:

The NTSB announced the crash just before 8 p.m. Saturday night.

They said it happened in Louise, southwest of the Houston area.

Just before 10 p.m., officials said the crash happened on CR 382 and Ward Street in Louise.

Two people have been confirmed dead in the crash.

The plane is reported to have stalled midair, attempted to land, and crashed.

The FAA is investigating the scene.

What we don't know:

The victims in the crash have not been identified.

Details in this story are limited.